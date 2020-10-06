Funeral services for Tessa Bland Harris, 57, of Lucedale were held on Oct. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sigler Funeral Home. She was born Sept. 7, 1963 in Mobile, Ala. She died Sept. 30, 2020. She is survived by a son Colton (Danielle) Harris; grandchildren Hailey Harris, Jessie Harris, Dalton Harris; mother, Vasti (Greg) Reus; sister Leigh Pitts; brothers Joey (Theresa) Reus and Adam (Amber) Reus; nieces Carleigh (David) Hall, Beth Reus, Semyra Reus and nephews Jonathan Reus and Jude Reus. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Wayne Pitts and sister Lucinda “Cindy” Pitts. Officiating the services was Rev. Joey Reus. Interment was in Finch Cemetery. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.