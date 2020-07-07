Memorial services for Carlene Winifred Payne, 70, of Tyler, Ala., will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Sigler Funeral Home Chapel.
Born June 26, 1949 in New Hampshire, she retired as vice president of Human Resources at Southern Guaranty Insurance. She received her bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration degree from Troy State University. She devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren and was happiest when she was with them. She was a joy to those who knew her and a true friend. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She died March 16, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mandy and Wes Carroll of Birmingham, Ala., her son and his wife Justin and Nicol Payne of Houston, Tex.; grandsons Clay, Will and Ben Carroll of Birmingham, Ala. and J.D. Payne of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Caitlin Payne of Houston, Texas; brother Steve Smith and sister Stella Martin, both of Hubbard, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Michael Payne on May 22, 2015; and parents Carl Watson Smith and Francise Eleanor Appleton Smith.
Visitation will be held prior to the memorial services on July 11 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Sigler Funeral Home. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Lucedale.
Sigler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing, according to the Governor’s proclamation, will be strictly enforced.