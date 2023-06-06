Graveside service for Phyllis Marie Eubanks, 66, of Lucedale was held May 31, 2023 at Hill Top Baptist Church Cemetery. She was born February 2, 1957 in Lucedale. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She died May 27, 2023. She is survived by her daughter Tonya (Leonard) Dunnam of Lucedale; son Chris Peavy of Lucedale; grandchildren John (Sharon) Dunnam and Destiney Hope Peavy, both of Lucedale; two great-grandchildren James Dunnam and Alaya Dunnam; sister Andrea (Eddie) Smith of Moss Point; two brothers Leroy (Patricia) Grant and Elwood Grant, both of Lucedale; special nephew Dustin Grant of Lucedale; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Eubanks; parents Andrew and Tootsie Grant; and two brothers Donnell Grant and Donald Leewood Grant. Officiating the service was Bro. Tim Peace. Pallbearers included Clay Hearndon, Dustin Grant, John Dunnam, Eddie Smith, Chris Peavy, Donne Grant, and Levi Grant. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.