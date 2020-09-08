Funeral services were held for Albert Harold Duck Sr., 83, of Lucedale on Aug. 21, 2020 at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. He was born February 18, 1937. A native of Fowl River, he died August 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He served his country in the US Army and worked his life as a carpenter building and rebuilding the community. Mr. Duck never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He was survived by wife Kathy Duck of Lucedale, two children, son Albert (Gail) Duck of Mobile, Ala., daughter Sybil (Dellarrion) Mosley of Mobile, Ala., four stepchildren, one devoted Greg (Sandy) Solano of Crestview, Fla.; six grandchildren, three devoted Janna Duck of Mobile, Ala., Dellarrion Mosley Jr. of Mobile, Ala., Albert Mosley of Mobile, Ala.; 11 step-grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, 2 devoted Jonathan & Joseph Milne, both of Mobile, Ala.; sister Ethel Mae Wingo of Theodore, Ala.; nieces and nephews, 1 devoted James (Lynn) Hemphill Sr.; great nieces and nephews, 1 devoted Joey (Michelle) Walls cousins and a host of other family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Vivian Watson, son Albert Henry Duck, and grandson Albert Joseph Duck. Intermnet was held at Mobile Memorial Gardens. Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.