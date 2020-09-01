Funeral services for Donald “Donnie” Wilkins, 52, of Semmes, Ala., were held on Aug. 29, 2020 at 111 a.m. at Moments Funeral Home. He was a proud member of the NCCCO, NRA and the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Alabama football and was a talented guitar player. He also enjoyed restoring old Mopars. He died Aug. 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Annette Amrhein; step-daughter Maurissa Amrhein; mother Sandra Wilkins; sister Cindy (De) Manuel; brother Mickey (Jennifer) Wilkins; three nieces, three nephews, great-nieces and nephews and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father W.C. Wilkins; brothers Scott Wilkins and Joseph Wilkins; paternal grandparents William and Mattie Wilkins and maternal grandparents George Allen and Fariee Allen McCraney. Officiating the services was Bro. Eric McCraney. Interment followed in Unity Baptist Cemetery in Leakesville. Pallbearers included Brian Amrhein, Mickey Wilkins, Hunter Zehner, Buddy Trahan, Jimbo McNair, Brian McCraney and Rocky Bradley. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Jordan, Braxton McNair, Steve Amrhein and Rusty Zehner. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.