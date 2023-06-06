Funeral services for Creola Christman Jones, 93, were held June 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Acension Funeral Home Chapel in Gonzales, La. and June 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel in Lucedale. She was born May 19, 1930 in Calhoun County, but she spent most of her life in Wayne County, where she taught at Clara Elementary and Wayne Academy. She also taught at Sandhill Elementary in Greene County, as well as Clark Academy in Clark County. She had a true love for teaching and fondly remembered many of her students. Church also played a very important role in her life. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church in Wayne County. She later moved to Lucedale in the late 90s and attended Crossroads Methodist Church of Lucedale. She moved to Prairieville, La. in 2011 where she attended Meadows Chapel Methodist Church. During her later years, she enjoyed working with church committees and groups with her friends. She lived a life of service to others and always projected love to all of those around her. She died May 28, 2023. She is survived by her her three daughters, Mary Davis (Bill) of Hurley, Nancy Braud (Alvin (D.) of Prairieville, La., and Marcia Jones of Kuwait; her five grandchildren Amy Byrd (D.) (Kenley) of Lucedale, Prent Davis (Sarah) of Mobile, Ala., Amanda Mason (Jeremy) of Long Beach, Kristina Thibodeaux (Travis) of Prairieville, La., and Tara Landry (Brandon) of Denham Springs, La.; ten great-grandchildren Logan and Marissa (D.) Byrd of Lucedale, Brynn Sweetapple, Eaen and Trey Mason of Long Beach, Anderson, Dylan and Darcy Thibodeaux of Prairieville, and Lilith and Alexander Landry of Denham Springs, as well as many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Leroy Jones. Interment was held in Crossroads Methodist Church Cemetery. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.