A private family funeral service was held for Joe Gilley, 92, of Lucedale on Sept. 18, 2020 at Barton Baptist Church.
He departed this life Sept. 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Barton Baptist Church.
He was born in Yellow Pine, Ala. and grew up in Lucedale. He served in both the U.S. Navy and the National Guard. Afterward he worked ast Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Ala., and at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Ga. He retired from civil service in 1985 and returned to Lucedale in 2002 to be near family and friends.
He is survived by daughters Sharon and Janice; three grandchildren Joe, Bo and Jenny and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years Lavone.
George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.