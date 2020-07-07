Private funeral services for Eulena Hobby, 73, of Lucedale, will be held at a later date.
A proud construction worker who served over 20 years as a boilermaker, she died June 29, 2020. When not traveling or cruising, she greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a God-fearing woman and her spirit will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Billy Hobby; children Cathy Williams, Angie Thurston Cooley, Faye (David) Fontenot and Jamie (Jeremy) Howard; grandchildren Ken (Cartier) Williams, Tyler (Charlie) Williams, Mitchell (Ariel) Thurston, Deonna (Heath) Jordon, Carrie (Colton) Corey, Trevor (Hayley) Ferrell, Erin (Cord) Corey and Laken Howard; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Travis Cumbie, Pauline Williams, Mackie Blackledge, Sharon Lott and Ellie Hunter and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Wena Sylvester Cumbie and siblings Al Joe Cumbie, Wynetta Cumbie and Dianne Blackledge.
Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.