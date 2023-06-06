Funeral services for Mary Alice “Princess” Bexley, 58, will be held June 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church. She died June 3, 2023. She is survived by her daughter Heather (Joseph Hyde) Bexley; son Heath (Brianna Moore) Bexley; grandchildren Caden, Chloe, Zaden, Zhloe and Gracie; siblings Joyce (Louie) Howard, Debbie (Mark Tipple) Martin and Danny Brown; numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Bexley; parents Thomas Wesley Brown and Mary Lynn Mitchell Brown; brothers Thomas Wayne Brown and Raymond Wesley Brown; and parents-in-law James and Helen Bexley. Officiating the services will be Bro. Steve Howell and Bro. John Grimes. Interment will be held in Bexley Cemetery. Pallbearers include Aaron Shephard, Cody Miller, Ray Crawford II, Harley Crawford, Brian Grier and Gavin McLeod. Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.