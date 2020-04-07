Graveside services in Pascagoula will be held at a later date for Hillier Hinson “Hack” MacLean, 82, who died April 3, 2020 in Ocean Springs.
A retired employee at Ingalls Shipbuilding for 43 years in the Quality Assurance Department, he was a long-time resident of Pascagoula and Lucedale before recently moving to Ocean Springs. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lucedale. He was born Dec. 11, 1937.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Gardner MacLean and children Cheryl (Jay) Rohde, Scott (Marcia) MacLean and Jo-Ellen (Jackie) Walker; grandchildren Jason, Jared, Jamie, Anna, Kent and Marc; great-grandchildren Jasmine, Anakin, Patton, Ava, Jack, Ruby, Carter, Drew, Scooter, Adeline and Harrison and a sister Martha Ann (David) Browning and niece Kathryn.
He was preceded in death by numerous beloved family members including his mother Mamie Lou Hinson, aunt Edna Hinson Moss and grandson Drew MacLean.
The family will have a private graveside service later with Rev. Larry White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations to parkinsons.org can be made.