Funeral services for Carl B. Wade, 91, of Kosciusko were held on July 21, 2020 at Lighthouse Worship Center at 2 p.m. Interment followed in the Fisher family cemetery. Officiating the services was Bro. Shannon Pennington. A veteran of the U.S. Navy he was an engineer and avid fisherman. He was born August 26, 1928 in Tupelo. He died July 17, 2020.
He is survived by his sons, Kenny (Donna) Wade and Benny Wade; six grandchildren, Aquilla (David) Wilson, Justin (Sherry) Wade, Derrick (Angela) Wade, Ethan (Loryn) Wade, Brian (Keri) Wade, Benji (Kristen) Wade and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Wade, sister, Carlene Jackson; four brothers, Robert Wade, Sydney Wade, Jack Wade and Joseph B. Wade.
Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.