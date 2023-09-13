A Celebration of Life for Bill Scitzs, 96, was held September 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at George County Funeral Home Chapel. He was born April 7, 1927 in Philadelphia, Miss. and grew up in Ellisville. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 where he was stationed in the Philippines during the World War II. After returning home from the war, he attended Jones Junior Collage. In 1950, he began his career with Mississippi Power Company and retired in 1984. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Laurel, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and a member of First Methodist Church and later Rhymes Baptist Church. He volunteered for several positions with the City of Lucedale such as City Inspector and Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff. He received an award from Mississippi Power Company for saving the life of a 16-year-old athlete who was electrocuted at the Lucedale Baseball Field. He was an avid golfer and won the Lucedale Club Championship in 1980. He filmed high school football games for George County High School in the late 60s and 70s and volunteered his electrical skills to the George County Athletic Department for many years. In 2020, he moved to Texas to live close by his daughters. He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing. He is survived by his daughters Marcelle Campbell (Joe) of Coldspring, Texas and Sandy Estes (Bob) of Montgomery, Texas; sister Frances (Frankie) Bailey of Ellisville; grandchildren Kelly Holley, Jamie Graham Ward, Mande Taylor, Chad Estes, Trey Estes, all of Houston, Texas, and Jonathan Graham of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Andrew Scitzs; and his wife Millie Scitzs. Officiating the service was Pastor Mark McLendon. Interment with military honors in Magnolia Cemetery. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.