A visitation and memorial service for Terry Carlton Grace, 58, of Moss Point will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at George County Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the memorial service in the George County Funeral Home Chapel. He was born in Gulfport on April 11, 1962. He was a member of the Baptist faith and employed in pipeline and construction work. He died Aug. 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Norah Grace; daughter Makayla Grace of Mobile, Ala., son Blake LaRocca; grandchildren Kamdyn LaRocca and Elizabeth LaRocca; brother Larry Grace and sister-in-law April Grace. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Catherine Grace; brothers Richard Grace and Gary Grace and sister-in-law Pam Grace. Services will be conducted by Dr. Ronnie Harrison. George County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.