Visitation and funeral services for George Raymond Overstreet, 84, of Lucedale will be held on Sunday, July 12 in the Chapel of George County Funeral Home.
The visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
He was an operator for the Mississippi Forestry Commission for 36 years. He was born Dec. 8, 1935 in George County and was a member of the Holiness faith. He died July 5, 2020.
He is survived by his granddaughter Amber Overstreet; sister Mary Lou Pierce; nephews Ben Pierce, Timmy Pierce and Matt Pierce and nieces Beverly (Keith) Stinson, Sherry (Joseph) Loper and Racheal (Shannon) Phillips, all of Lucedale.
He was preceded in death by his wife Clarice Overstreet; son William “Bilbo” Overstreet; parents Sam and Belva Overstreet and brother Charlie Overstreet.
Officiating the funeral services will be Rev. Shannon Phillips. Interment will be held in Finch Cemetery on Willie Finch Road.
Pallbearers will be Ben Pierce, Timmy Pierce, Matt Pierce, Pierce Stinson, Gregory Phillips and Scottie Phillips.
George County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.