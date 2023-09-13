Funeral services for Marion Woodrow “Woodie” Peavey, 80, were held September 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He proudly served in the United States Army. He also served the community as a police officer in Ocean Springs for ten years and was a member of the MLEOA. He was a faithful member of Riverside Full Gospel. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend. He died September 3, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Evie Bates Peavey; children Tammie (Fred) Smith of Fla., Mark Peavey of Texas, Angela (Steve) Nunley of N.Y/N.J., Shawn Sadler of Wiggins, and Daniel (Taylor) Sadler of Mo.; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; special caregivers Cassidy Carew and Latisha Stevens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Evelyn Peavey; and his sister Linda Sanford. Officiating the funeral service was Bro. Don Cochran. Officiating the burial service, which was held September 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Church Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, was Bro. Leon Bullen. The family requests donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child through Riverside Full Gospel Church, or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.