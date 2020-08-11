A Memorial Mass will be held for Retired Commander Marven M. Smith, 93, of Lucedale at St. Lucy Catholic Church at a later time. Commander Smith, USN Retired, was born in Buffalo, New York, and earned a bachelor of science degree in Engineering at the University of Buffalo and an MBA degree at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church for 30 years after moving to George County in 1987. He enjoyed woodworking and consistently contributed to the George County Fair. He was a volunteer for the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity and the local fire department and was president of both for a number of years. He was a certified Master Gardener and enjoyed teaching, discussing plants and gardening practices. He put his gardening skills to work on his own extensive property. All the volunteer efforts were recognized and he was awarded the George County Volunteer of the Year in 2007. He died on July 30, 2020 in Gainesville, Fla. He is survived by his wife Dolores; children Matt (Christine) Smith, Brian (Susan) Smith, Cynthia (Robert) LeBreton, Naomi Richardson, Stephanie Smith, Mary Jeanine (Stefan) Ibarguen, Renata Smith and Erick (Jane) Smith; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service for the family will be held later.