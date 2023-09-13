Funeral services for Lloyd Steverson “Steve” Holder, 67, were held September 6, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He worked hard for many years driving log trucks. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, working in his yard and tinkering. His greatest time was spent with family. His jokester, fun-loving personality will be missed by all. He died August 31, 2023. He is survived by his siblings William (Louise) Holder, Carol Holder, Jack (Scharlene) Holder, Ricky (Doris) Holder, Jerry Holder, and Faye Holder; stepchildren LeeAnna Swemley and Brandy Falls; granddaughter AnnaLee Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Holder; son Lloyd Cleveland Holder; daughter Ambria “Ambo” Holder; and parents L.C. and Irene Holder. Officiating the services was Bro. James Bice. Interment was held in Westerfield Cemetery. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.