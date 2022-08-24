Funeral services for Jannie “Tootie” Dickerson, 65, of Lucedale were held August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Rhymes Missionary Baptist Church. She was born June 5, 1957 in Lucedale. She was employed by Affolter Contracting in Quality Control. She was a faithful member of Rhymes Missionary Baptist Church. She died August 17, 2022. She is survived by her husband David Dickerson; daughter Ronda (Darrell) Brewer; sons Greg Dearman and Phillip (Kim) Dickerson; five grandchildren Damon (Ciara) Brewer, Garrett (Dara) Brewer, Courtney Dickerson, Alexis Dickerson and Raylan Dickerson; sisters Linda Dearman and Louise (Roy) Dean; and brother Billy (Vanessa) Havard. She was preceded in death by her parents Greg "Kid" and Nelda Jane (Davis) Havard. Officiating the services was Rev. Dale Dean. Interment was held in Rocky Creek Cemetery. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.