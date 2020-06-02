Memorial services for Theretha Neel McLemore, 92, will be held at a later date.
She was born in Uniform, Ala. She died May 14, 2020. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Gainesville, Ga. and a member of the Open Door Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Women’s Fellowship Circle and she started the 50-plus UMW at First UMC. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening and baking. She made Angel biscuits for over 50 years. She was devoted to her husband and also loved volunteering at church.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years Willis Bascom McLemore; daughters Linda (Wilfried) Muylle and Debbie (Dr. Stephen) Huch; grandsons Todd (Nicole) Black, Andy (Mandy) Black, Taylor (Kate) Leggett, Robert (Carra) Leggett and Jonathan Leggett; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, Terry McLemore; parents Walter Theodore Neel and Grace Bradley Neel; two sisters and two brothers.