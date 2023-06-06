Celebration of Life service for Charlotte Mae Loper Dickerson, 77, will be held at a later date. She enjoyed sewing, art and bingo. She was a member of the Baptist faith, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a bright light in the world and will be greatly missed. She died May 29, 2023. She is survived by her son Ben (Torrie) Mizell; daughter Judy Miller; brother Donnie Loper; sister-in-law Carol Loper; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Devoe Dickerson; parents Huey P. and Ludie Ree Hyatt Loper; brothers Eugene, Joe, Charles, Robert, Henry and Douglas Loper. Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.