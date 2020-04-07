Funeral services for Randy L. Welford, 38, of Lucedale were held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Moments Funeral Home chapel.
He died March 30 in Lucedale.
Interment was held at Rocky Creek Cemetery with Bro. Larry White officiating.
The owner of a landscaping business, Triple H Scapes, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Lucedale. He was greatly involved in the church’s technology, served on the Board of Trustees, Men’s Bible Group and travelled and worked on many mission trips, foreign and local.
He was a 1999 graduate of George County High School and continued his education at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on a golf scholarship and received an associate’s degree. He then attended Mississippi State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Landscaping Contracting and a minor in Business.
He was a loving husband, father, son and friend to all in the community. His selflessness will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Jessica Welford; daughters Hadley Hope, Harper Grace and Henley Faith; parents Randy D. and Belinda Welford; siblings Allen (Ashley) Holliman and April Reed; maternal grandmother Mary Hudson; paternal grandfather Hollis Welford; nieces and nephews Jesse Tomlin, Blake Philen, Brenley Philen, Kate Lamb, Hunter Lamb, Corey Holliman, Hayley Holliman, Ethan Holliman, Allyssa Holliman; parents-in-law Mike and Terri Nyman and Jay and Ruby Tomlin; brother-in-law Jason Tomlin; sister-in-law Valarie Lamb and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Rose Welford, grandparents-in-law George and Judi Bosarge and grandfather-in-law Charles Ruffin.
Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.