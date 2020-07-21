Funeral services for Betty Jo “Mrs. Jimmie” Nichelson, 92, of Lucedale were held on July 18, 2020 at Sigler Funeral Home at 10 a.m.
She was born Feb. 7, 1928 in Mobile, Ala. She died July 15, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter Eleanor “Kay” Flowers and son Glenn Roy Nichelson; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Nichelson; son Mitchell Newbill and parents J.W. and Hazel (Ready) Hutcherson.
Interment was in Magnolia Cemetery. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.