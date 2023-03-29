A celebration of life for Dr. Chester Warren Neel, 85, of Knoxville, Tenn. will be held April 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Ascension. He was born in Mobile, Ala. in 1937 and spent his childhood in Lucedale, where he played football in high school. He earned his undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University and his MBA PhD from the University of Alabama. He began his academic career teaching mathematics in a small rural high school in Mississippi. He completed his military service in the Mississippi National Guard, and he was employed by International Paper Company in Mobile and New York. He joined the University of Tennessee College of Business Administration as a faculty member in 1969 in the department of management and was named associate dean of the college in 1974. In 1977 he was named dean and served for 25 years in that role. He also served a year as interim president of Lincoln Memorial University in 2009. He served in two governors’ cabinets, first as commissioner of economic security under Lamar Alexander, and later as commissioner of finance and administration under Don Sundquist. He served on the boards of nine public and private companies including Saks Fifth Avenue, Clayton Homes and JTV. He returned to the University of Tennessee to cofound the Center for Corporate Governance in 2003 where he served as director until 2013. The center was named for him in 2014. He loved bird hunting, cutting wood, hiking, handball and travel. He was a member of the Church of Ascension where he served on the vestry. He was a tireless and committed educator, always eager to gather knowledge and share it with his students, his many friends and his family. He had a lifelong love of music from classical to gospel and had an excellent singing voice. He died March 23, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Annelle; brother Allen Neel of Knoxville; children Todd Neel of Saluda N.C., Eric Neel of Asheville, N.C., and Anna Neel Biederman of Santa Monica, Calif.; stepchildren Kyla Carter and Nathan Foutch, both of Knoxville; seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester William and Ena Elizabeth Neel. Donations may be made to Haslam College of Business; Church of the Ascension; Tennessee Memory Disorders Foundation at the Genesis Neuroscience Center; or any charity of your choice. Rose Funeral & Cremation-Mann is in charge of arrangements.