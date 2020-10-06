Funeral services were incomplete at press time for William Waldrip, 80. He passsed away October 4, 2020. A complete obituary will appear in the next week’s issue of the George County Times. Moments Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Updated: October 8, 2020 @ 1:33 am
