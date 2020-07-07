Celebration of life services for Nita Kay Burgess Jones, 66, of Columbus, Ga., were held on July 1 in the Chapel at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, Ga.
Born Sept. 16, 1953 in Houston, she moved at a young age with her family to Lucedale where she attended Lucedale Elementary School and graduated at George County High School. She also earned an associate degree at Perkinston Junior College and a bachelor of science degree, a master of Business Education and a specialist degree in Business Education from the University of Mississippi. In 1976, while at “Ole Miss” she met her future husband Rick Jones while they were both members of the Wesley Foundation of the United Methodist Church.
The couple lived and worked in Selma, Ala., and Del Rio, Texas before making Rick’s hometown of Columbus their home in 1988. She taught in schools in towns they lived in utilizing her Business Education degrees. She retired after some 30 years of teaching. During her retirement years she focused most of her attention on the couple’s disabled son, J.W. to ensure his quality of life.
During those years she contacted diabetes and eventually cancer and fought a long hard battle. She never gave up and never complained. A complication of these illnesses and other factors led to her eventual passing. She was a strong, educated and loving woman as evidenced by the life she led. She died June 26, 2020.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Rick (James W. Jones II) ; son J.W. (James William Jones III); brother William E. “Eddie” Burgess Jr.; nephews William Burgess, Edwin Burgess, Chris Buttrill, Daniel Buttrill, Matt Buttrill and Stephen Buttrill; nieces Anna Isahaq, Hope Gulsby; aunt Ann (Eddie) Bean; uncle Jim (Mary Ann) Earp and many beloved great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Edward and Rose Margaret Burgess of Lucedale.
Strifler-Hamby Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.