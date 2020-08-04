Funeral services for Lorene Rogers, 76, of Lucedale, were held Aug. 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barton Baptist Church. She was a member of Barton Baptist Church and a retired head teller at First National Bank of Lucedale, now Community Bank. She died July 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years David Lee Rogers; daughter April (James) Evans and son Steven (Kim) Rogers, all of Lucedale; grandchildren Meagan (Josh) Davis, Ryan (Leslie) Evans, Colton (Danielle) Evans, Landon Brannan and Rucker Brannan, all of Lucedale and Jordan (Corrie) Scott of Macon, Ga.; great-grandchildren Halle Davis and Hailey, Jessie and Dalton Harris, all of Lucedale and Paxton and Emerson Scott of Macon, Ga.; and siblings Charles Rose of Lucedale and Bob Rose of Mobile, Ala. She was preceded in death by parents Chester and Susie Rose and siblings Helen Kennedy, Tommy Polson and Roy Polson. Funeral services were conducted by Rev. Brad Howard. Interment was in Barton Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan Evans, Josh Davis, Jordan Scott, Rucker Brannan, Colton Harris and Randy Havard. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.