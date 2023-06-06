Funeral services for William Cecil “Billy C.” Smith, 72, were held June 7, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He was a member of the Ironworkers Local 798. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and making hoop nets. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He died June 4, 2023. He is survived by his spouse Jannie Sue Smith; children Tiffany (Doug) Spidahl and Lucy Ford; grandchildren Alexx Roberts, Conner Ford, Cole Ford, Casey Ford, Wyatt Spidahl and Duke Spidahl; siblings Elinor Williams, Arnold (Cynthia) Smith and Alla Schonewitz; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie Arnold and Alice Rae Smith. Interment was held in Pipkins Cemetery. Pallbearers included Duke Spidahl, Wyatt Spidahl, Cole Ford, Conner Ford, Tyler Schonewitz and Doug Spidahl. Honorary pallbearers included Charles Goff and Marvin Howard. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements