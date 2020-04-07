Graveside services for Mary Elizabeth Jones, 83, of Lucedale were held on April 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pipkins cemetery.
She was born August 27, 1936 in Lucedale. She died April 4 in Lucedale.
She is survived by a brother, Floyd (Annette) Whatley of Lucedale and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hudie Jones, her parents, Floyd E. Whatley and Rosetta (Roberts) Whatley and a sister, Margaret David.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.