Funeral services for Ira Arties Fallon, 76, of Lucedale will be held September 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at George County Funeral Home Chapel. He was born March 8, 1947 in Lucedale. He was of the Baptist faith, and he worked as a concrete finisher and carpenter by trade. He died September 10, 2023. He is survived by his son Scooter (Adrienne) Fallon; five grandchildren Aneesa Fallon, Carter Fallon, Ira Arties “Bubba” Fallon II, Jathan Fallon, and Odin Fallon, all of Lucedale; sister Lillie Mae Dickerson; four brothers Frank Fallon, Wendell Fallon, Bill Fallon, and Gerry Fallon; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lessie Fallon; sister Emma Lee Fallon; three brothers Buddy Fallon, Wayne Fallon and Matthew Fallon. Interment will be held in Pipkins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Hearndon, Tim Fallon, Bunker Fallon, Gerry “Hammer” Fallon, Shane Dickerson, and Matthew Freeman. George County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.