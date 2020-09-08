Funeral services for Rebecca “Becky” Irons, 69, of Lucedale, were held Sept. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, Granny, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. She died Aug. 31, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (John) Grimes; grandchildren Dylan (Katie) Grimes, Morgan (Kody) Leggett, Josie (Austin) Stampley, and Colby Grimes; great-grandchild Micah Grimes and baby boy Leggett on the way; sister Susan (Sid) Hopkins; beloved dog Bentley and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Gertrude Hughley. Officiating the services was Bro. John Grimes. Interment was held in Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers included Dylan Grimes, Austin Stampley, Don Grimes, Joshua Grimes, Ben Lins and Colby Grimes. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.