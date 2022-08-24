Funeral services for Tiffany LaTrena Smith, 40, were held August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at McCann Missionary Baptist Church. She was born September 24, 1981. She was a loving mother to her son, her pride and joy, Braxton. She died August 6, 2022. She is survived by her son Braxton Smith; her parents Carrie and Stanley Anderson; brother Jason Anderson; nephew Landon Anderson; four aunts Paulette (Charles) Collins, Marina McCann, Ann Lindsay and Mattie Simpson; three uncles Derrick (Kym) Grice, Mack (Adeline) McCann and Earnest McCann; five devoted cousins Charles Collins Jr., Derrick Grice Jr., Derryka Grice, De’Andre Grice and Bentlee Collins; and a host of other cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Floyd and Zella Grice; and her aunt Betty Jo Robertson. Interment was held in New Providence Cemetery. Cowan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.