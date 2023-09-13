Funeral services for Jerry Fortner, 75, of Benndale, were held September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at George County Funeral Home Chapel. He was born December 24, 1947 in George County. He was of the Baptist faith, and he worked as a self-employed logger. He died September 4, 2023. He is survived by two brothers Billy (Edna) Fortner of the Rocky Creek community and Charles (Arlene) Fortner of Benndale; two sisters Brenda S. (Joe Ray) Havard of Benndale and Eloise Girouard of D’Iberville; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Mary Fortner; two brothers Bobby Fortner and Tommy Fortner; and sister Lethia Hunt Broadus. Officiating the services was Bro. John Grimes. Interment was held in Fortner Cemetery. Pallbearers included Tracy Fortner, Dennis Hunt, Thomas Hunt, Jerry Moore, James Stevens and Tray Wilson. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.