Graveside services for Charles Freddie Goff, 76, of Lucedale were held on Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. He joined Rocky Creek Church of Christ at an early age. He almost never missed services. From a very young age until he no longer could, he loved to hunt and fish as well as canning jellies and other foods just to give away. At age 23 he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, which was a pivotal part of his life. He was a proud veteran and American. By the end of his life he was 100% disabled due to the exposure of Agent Orange. In 1975 he began work at International Paper Co. as a machinist where he was employed for 25 years before retiring in 2000. In 1993 he married Teresa Amodeo, a childhood friend and as time passed they became much more. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. One of his greatest accomplishments was his family. He is survived by his wife Teresa Goff; sons Gerry (Jacqueline) Fallon, Randy (Anna) Fallon and Curtis (Leslie) Fallon; nine grandsons, six granddaughters and three great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters; sisters Lynn (Larry) Eubanks and Carolyn Stringer and brother Richard (Delores) Goff. Cowan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Gerry Fallon, Randy Fallon, Curt Fallon, John Santoro, Dylon Fallon and Mathew Amodeo.