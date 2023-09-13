Private family graveside service for Kathryn Nell Griffin, 83, of Lucedale was held September 9, 2023 at Pineview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. She was born and raised in Lucedale. She graduated from George County High School as Miss Lucedale High. She attended college at Perkinston as Miss Perk and head Perkette (majorette). She graduated from William Carey University with a Bachelor degree in Chemistry. She later worked for and retired from Keesler Air Force Base Medical Laboratory as the Specialty Chemistry Supervisor. She was passionate about being surrounded by her family and friends as well as traveling and vacationing with family. She loved to dance, sing and entertain with her husband Al Griffin of many years. A beloved wife, mother, and a woman of immense generosity and grace, she died September 4, 2023. She is survived by her children Michael (Ola) Henley, Lesia D’Argonne and Greg (Megan) Griffin; grandchildren Duke (Vanessa) Hemenway, Rayne Henley (Matt) Harrison, Blaine D’Argonne, Zachary (Meredith) D’Argonne, Sawyer (Taylor) D’Argonne, Zoe D’Argonne, Megan Evans (Kyle) Hopkins, Guy (Hannah) Evans, Graham Evans, Emilie Griffin (Trey) Belk, Baylie Griffin, Rylie Griffin, Aven Griffin and Henley Griffin; 11 great-grandchildren, and countless others who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvia Ray Griffin; her daughter Lori Griffin Evans; and her parents Herman C. Henley and Ruby Nell Henley. Officiating the service was Pastor Marvin Griffin. Pallbearers included Michael Henley, Greg Griffin, Duke Hemenway, Marvin Griffin, Matt Harrison, and Stevie Tipton. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.