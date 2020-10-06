George H. Dangleman Jr. LCDR (Ret)

Graveside services with military honors for George Harrison Dangleman Jr., 97, of Bay St. Louis were held on Oct. 6, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery in Lucedale. Born in 1923 in Narragansett, Rhode Island, he attended school in Providence and spent memorable summers in Point Judith. In 1942, he joined the U.S. Navy in Boston, Mass., to become a fighter pilot at age 19. He was one of the first three to graduate in 18 months and was commissioned as a United States Naval Aviator, initially stationed at Pensacola Naval Air Station. He served as a fighter pilot during World War II, the Korean War and Cuban Missile Crisis. In his words, he got paid to play while flying Corsairs, as well as the Grumman Wildcat, Hellcat, Bearcat and Hornet. He flew off the aircraft carriers USS Lexington, USS Midway, USS Boxer and Tarawa. He and his air group received a Presidential Unit Citation for Extraordinary Heroism in Action against Enemy Japanese Forces in 1943. He also flew surveillance missions, taking pictures of ships with missile containers being returned to Russia. He retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1983. His adventures continued in retirement with countless stories of sailing the seas on the Pretty Woman with nephew John and crewmates. He was also a former member of the Quiet Birds and the Experimental Aircraft Association and Bay-Wave Yacht Club. Most recently, he was honored with the American Patriot Award No. 11 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Beauvoir Chapter 621 on June 20, 2020. He was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, where he was a trustee, head usher and greeter until his retirement at age 90. Many would say one of his greatest achievements was raising a family who loves him dearly. He is survived by his wife Patricia Stephenson Dangleman; daughters and sons Debra Harris of Mississippi, Patricia Lea (Robert) Potts of New York, Kimberly Daly of New Hampshire, Dana (Timmy) Walraven of Texas, Doris (Nick) Brady, Gary (Thomasine) Dangleman, Lee (Barbara) Dangelman and Stephen Dangleman, all of Florida; Frances Henry of Tennessee, and James (Laurie) Dangleman of South Carolina and a host of loving grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Luanne Dangleman; his parents George Harrison Dangleman Sr. and Frances Cleveland Young Dangleman and sisters Marion Perrault and Laura Young. Officiating the service at George County Funeral Home was Chris Klingenfus, minister of Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.