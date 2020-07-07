Graveside services for Donald Lamar DuBose, 59, of Citronelle, Ala. will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Theodore, Ala. at 1 p.m.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked for many years in the logging industry. His last job was Station Manager at WRBE 106.9 Radio in Lucedale. He was a faithful member of Power Ministries Chapel in Big Point. He was born Dec. 29, 1960. He died July 4, 2020 in Citronelle.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Kathryne Reynolds DuBose of Citronelle; son Bryan (Grace) DuBose of Mt. Vernon, Ala.; brothers Felix (Darlene) Moss of Mobile, Ala., and James (Shirley) Moss of Dauphin Island, Ala., sisters Phyllis Parker-Rosen of Mobile, Mary Lou Platt of Citronelle and Oretha Hubbard of Gulfport and grandchildren Jude DuBose, Alexis DuBose and Zoe DuBose.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rivers Clovers DuBose and Bertie Lucille Sheffield DuBose.
Officiating the services will be Pastor Dale Thrasher. Interment will be at Serenity Memorial Gardens, 8951 Old Pascagoula Rd., Theodore.
St. Stephens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Following the services, Lockler Memorial Baptist Church will host a meal for friends and family at 18995 St. Stephens Rd., Mt. Vernon, Ala.