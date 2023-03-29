Services for William Marty Rushing, 64, will be held at a later date. He proudly served in the United States Army. He loved hunting, fishing and cooking. He also had a love for people and a compassionate heart. He died March 18, 2023. He is survived by his children William Clifton (LaTasha) Rushing and Jennifer Rushing (Glen) Polkey; grandchildren Ian, Zoe and Zach Rushing, Madison and Elijah Polkey; siblings Faye (Doug) Riviera, Gerald Rushing, Lesia (Robbie) Toney and Scharlene (Jack) Holder; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Joyce Mae Beech and William Basil Rushing. Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.