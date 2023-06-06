Graveside service for Cordie Marie Parker, 55, was held June 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at New Antioch Cemetery. She was a loving mother and Memaw/Grandmaw who will be greatly missed. She died June 4, 2023. She is survived by her children J.B. Dismukes, Dalton Turner and Cassidy Marie (Kyle) Carew; grandchildren Jayden Dismukes, Paris Dismukes, Baxter Dismukes, Braxton Dismukes, Jaxon Turner, Talon Turner, and Grayson Carew; siblings Stephen Bostic and Jacqui West; numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack Bostic and Janie Marie Broadus; sibling Sloan Bostic; and granddaughter Ava Carew. Officiating the service was Bro. Coley Dungan. Pallbearers included J.B. Dismukes, Dalton Turner, Kyle Carew, Matt Stevens, Max McDonald and Evan Purvis. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.