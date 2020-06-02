Funeral services for Travis Roberson, 50, were held on May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lucedale Church of God.
He was a 1988 graduate of Holly Springs High School and proudly served in the United States Armed Navy. He continued to serve the community working in funeral service for many years. He was a member of Lucedale Church of God. He greatly enjoyed woodworking, airbrushing and had an impressive collection of action figures. He was a loving husband, father and was a friend to many. He will be greatly missed. He died May 27 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife Lori Havard Roberson; children Justin (Mandie) Roberson, Daniel Stringfellow, Rebekah Stringfellow, Miriam Stringfellow; sister Beverly (David) Evans and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Annie Maxine Gray and James Canady Roberson; six siblings and one baby Roberson.
Officiating the services was Bro. Brandon Stanford. Interment was held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers included Daniel Stringfellow, Jacob Christian, Matthew Christian, Colin Thompson, David Sullivan, Aaron McCraney and Shawn Musgrove.
Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.