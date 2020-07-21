Graveside services for Jean Pearson Garcia, 98, of Lucedale were held on July 20, 2020 at Enon Mississippi Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbia, MS at 2 p.m Officiating the services was Bro. Bill Morris.
She was employed as a machine operator at the garment factory. She was always doing for others and a very giving person. She was born June 24, 1922 in Picayune. She died July 17, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Laura) Bosche of Columbia, Gene (Annie) Bosche of Lucedale; a daughter, Esther (Jimmy) Terry of Lucedale; and a step-son Richard Garcia of Burleson, Texas and a step-daughter, Ann Junkin of Charlotte, N.C., 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Garcia; five sisters, Jenny, Tina, Audrey, Helen and Ida and four brothers, Charlie, Shelton, J.C. and Claude.
George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.