Funeral services for Nettie Mae Johnson, 82, were held June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. She greatly enjoyed many crafts, including sewing, quilting and crocheting. She was a member of Canaan Land United Pentecostal Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. She died June 2, 2023. She is survived by her children Van (Tami) Dueitt and Elizabeth Dueitt; grandchildren Matthew (Brooke) Montgomery, April (Chase) Reynolds, Libby (Carlos) Pratt, R.J. Dueitt, Emily (Robert) Smith, and Savannah Dueitt (Lance Kittrell); great-grandchildren Memphis, Dixie, Eli, Dustin, Kassin, Brayden, Justyce, Madelynn, Hartlee, Presley and Lakelyn; siblings Ray “Buddy” (Norma) Seals and Flossie (Wayne) Nicholson; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Reyford Carvel Dueitt; son Ricky Carvel Dueitt; parents Ray and Minnie Seals; and brother Roy Seals. Officiating the service was Bro. David Clark. Interment was held in Macedonia Cemetery. Pallbearers included Roy Davis, Paul Braddock, Robert Smith, John Herrington, Randy Havard and Lance Kitrell. Honorary pallbearers included Tim Seals and Adam Pierce. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.