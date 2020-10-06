Memorial services for Charlotte Fairley, 64, of Bob’s Landing Road, Lucedale, were held Oct. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at George County Funeral Home Chapel. She was born Nov. 13, 1955 in Lucedale. She was a member of the Pentecostal faith and was a retired boilermaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She died Sept. 29, 2020. She is survived by her companion of 30 years Bryan Harris; son T. L. (Angela) Fairley; grandchildren Ashland Fairley, Savannah Fairley, Selina (Jason) Freeman, Alyssa Fairley, Charlie (Brandon Stewart) Maiorana and Cheyenne Fairley; great-grandchildren Brayden Brushaber, Paisley Butler, Braxton Stewart and Trenton Fairley; and brothers Roger McLeod and C.B. McLeod. She was preceded in death by daughters Amber and April Fairley and her parents Clifton Duncan and Luvell Dorie McLeod. Services were officiated by Bro. Gregory Hicks. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.