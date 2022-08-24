A memorial service for Susan Jane Howard, 66, of Lucedale was held August 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sigler Funeral Home Chapel. She was born July 11, 1956 in George County. She died August 11, 2022. She is survived by her sons Gray Howard and Jason Cochran; daughter Jenna Howard; grandchildren Zander Howard, Asher Howard, Byron Thompson, Jake Thompson and Mia Williams; sister Linda Eubanks; brothers Bobby Cochran, Mike Cochran, Bill Cochran and Jerry Cochran. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Wanda Lucy Budzinski Cochran Jr. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.