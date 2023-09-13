Graveside service for Gracie Virginia Shepard, 98, of Semmes, Ala., was held September 10, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery. She was born April 18, 1925 in Leakesville. She was a homemaker. She died September 7, 2023. She is survived by her daughters Jane Virginia McInnis, Sharon (Adam) Quinn, and Grace (Darrel) Johnston; sons Sammy (Leann) Stewart and Dwaine (Martha Sue) Stewart; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Allen Al Erkhart; and her parents Franklin and Florence Victoria (Lambert) Shepherd. Officiating the service was Rev. Eugene Futral. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.