A memorial service for Linda Lou Colburn Denham, 72, of Lucedale, will be held at a later date. She was born Dec. 19, 1947 in Lucedale. She was a selfless, loving wife, mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother. She enjoyed fishing, camping and cooking for her family. She died July 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband Allen Denham and children Connie Cox, Monica Denham, Missy Martin and Timmy (Lacey) Martin; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and siblings Lee (Sally) Colburn and Wayne (Shirley) Colburn. She was preceded in death by a grandchild and parents Hertle Allen Colburn and Armetha Green Colburn.