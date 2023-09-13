Funeral services for Joseph William Mitchan, 76, were held September 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Exxon Mobile after many years. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and canoeing. He loved attending church, spending time at the gym and with his gym-family. He also loved to travel and visit the painted churches throughout Texas. Pops was a devoted family man who will be greatly missed. He died August 30, 2023. He is survived by his son Joseph H. Mitchan; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Cauley-Mitchan; adopted daughter Mary Elizabeth Mitchan Swanner; grandchild Rebekah L. (Keir) Whitt; adopted grandchildren Chanse Mitchan, Johnathan Mitchan and Skylar Mitchan; great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Ann Mitchan Bartlett and Margaret Clara Mitchan (Larry) Steele; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Virginia Nell Lensing Mitchan; and his parents, Robert B. Mitchan and Clara Elizabeth Tannich Mitchan. Officiating the services were Bro. Caleb Davis and Rev. Stephen M. “Mike” Cauley. Interment was held in Shady Grove Cemetery. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.