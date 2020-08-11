Funeral services were held for Barbara Ann Saucer, 84, of Lucedale on Aug. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sigler Funeral Home. She was a retired secretary at Moffett Road Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Lucedale. She was born Feb. 20, 1936 in Lucedale. She died Aug. 5, 2020. She is survived by sons Mark (Bridgette) Saucer of Port Neches, Tex., Dean Saucer of Mobile, Ala., Van (Ellen) Saucer of Wilmer, Ala., and Jeff Parker of Apopka, Fla.; grandchildren Chasity Saucer, Cory Saucer, Caty Saucer and Stevan Saucer; greatgrandsons Aron Saucer and Alec Saucer and sister Betty Brown of Fern Park, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben H. Saucer Jr.; parents Murray and Emaline Mary (Howell) Goff; brothers Harold (Louise) Goff and Leon (Lessie) Goff and sisters Bernice (Dan) Parker and Catherine (George) Williams. Officiating the services was Dr. Eddie Davison. Interment was held in Shady Grove Cemetery. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.