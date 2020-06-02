A memorial service will be held at a later date for Freida Mae Jones, 70, of Lucedale.
A retired Correction Officer at South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Greene County, she died June 1, 2020 in Greene County. She was born Dec. 29, 1949 in Pascagoula.
She is survived by daughters Misty Lambert, Geralyn Deah Jones and Molly Rushing, all of Lucedale and Jamie Jones of North Little Rock, Ark.; son Gerald Jones Jr. of Lucedale; eight grandchildren Jasmine Rushing, Arlie Rushing, Thomas Rushing, Emily Rushing and Devin Jones, all of Lucedale, Jorden Jones of Pascagoula, Taylor Jenkins and Journey Guy of North Little Rock, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Raybon and Olive Cronier Raybon.
Sigler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.