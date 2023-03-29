Funeral services for Deborah Lynn Gore Howell, 66, were held March 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Bexley Baptist Church. She was a member of Bexley Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend who loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. She died March 21, 2023. She is survived by her children Jennifer (Pat) McLeod, Shannon Gore and Shelly (Mike) McRae; siblings Steve (Darlene) Eubanks, Keith Ray Eubanks, Jackie (Tammy) Eubanks, Larry (Chris) Eubanks Walz, Tim (Pam) Eubanks, Gwen (Mike) Fisher and Kim (Larry) Havard; grandchildren Braden (Courtney) McLeod, Bailey (Cody) Miller, Chris Howell, Hanna and Emma Gore, Trystin (Cole) McCluskey, Dylan (Karissa) McRae, Kirstin (Brenton) McRae, Lexie and Brooke McRae; great-grandchildren Emmett Miller, Alaya McLeod, Beau Cobb, Charleigh Cain, Raelynn McCluskey, Greyson, Merle and Stetson McRae, Ruth Mallette and Joseph Steede; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Rease Dale Gore; son Brian Dale Gore; parents Leonard Eubanks and Barbara Dickerson Brown; and brother Franklin Wayne Eubanks. Officiating the services were Bro. Larry Havard and Bro. John “Boo” White. Interment was held in Bexley Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers included Steve Eubanks, Ray Eubanks, Tim Eubanks, Braden McLeod, Cody Miller, Darrell Havard, Colby Smith and Mike Fisher. Honorary pallbearers included Dylan McRae and Garrett White. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.