Graveside services for James C. Harrison, 87, of Lucedale were held on Aug. 21, 2020 at Rocky Creek Cemetery. He was born Aug. 7, 1933 in Lucedale. He was a member of Rocky Creek Church of Christ. He was employed by Bender Ship Industries, Bush Construction, Hot Mix Asphalt, Enviro Landfill and was a former George County Chancery Clerk. He died Aug. 17, 2020. He is survived by a daughter Rachael Harrison (Jason) Tanner; a son Michael Harrison; grandchildren Latasha Jones, Tiffany Harrison, Byron Harrison, Nikia Judd and Angel Railey; great-grandchildren Tyler Allgood, James Judd, Abel Harrison, Easton Harrison, Kylie Judd, Ethan Judd and Roylan Railey; sister Retha McMullan, brother Ben Harrison, nephew Dr. Ronnie Harrison, niece Tammy (Dr. Steve) Gandy and daughter-in-law Liza Harrison. He was preceded in death by his wife Janell Harrison; grandson Ryan Harrison, parents Sim and Minnie (Busby) Harrison; sister Ruby (Bill) Havard and brother Leonard Harrison. Officiating the services was Rev. Steve Crigler. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.