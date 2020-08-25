James C. Harrison

Graveside services for James C. Harrison, 87, of Lucedale were held on Aug. 21, 2020 at Rocky Creek Cemetery. He was born Aug. 7, 1933 in Lucedale. He was a member of Rocky Creek Church of Christ. He was employed by Bender Ship Industries, Bush Construction, Hot Mix Asphalt, Enviro Landfill and was a former George County Chancery Clerk. He died Aug. 17, 2020. He is survived by a daughter Rachael Harrison (Jason) Tanner; a son Michael Harrison; grandchildren Latasha Jones, Tiffany Harrison, Byron Harrison, Nikia Judd and Angel Railey; great-grandchildren Tyler Allgood, James Judd, Abel Harrison, Easton Harrison, Kylie Judd, Ethan Judd and Roylan Railey; sister Retha McMullan, brother Ben Harrison, nephew Dr. Ronnie Harrison, niece Tammy (Dr. Steve) Gandy and daughter-in-law Liza Harrison. He was preceded in death by his wife Janell Harrison; grandson Ryan Harrison, parents Sim and Minnie (Busby) Harrison; sister Ruby (Bill) Havard and brother Leonard Harrison. Officiating the services was Rev. Steve Crigler. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.